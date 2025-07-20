Operators of app-based cabs suspend strike in Mumbai for three days

The Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch on Saturday suspended the ongoing strike of drivers of app-based taxis in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra for three days.

Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the association, told PTI that the strike, which started on Wednesday, was being suspended till next Tuesday to give time to the Maharashtra government to respond to their demands. "We have only suspended the strike, not called it off. If our demands are not accepted by Tuesday, services will be shut again," he said.

At a meeting with the association's representatives, transport department officials sought time till Tuesday, said Kshirsagar.