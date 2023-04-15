Home / India News / Delhi records 1,396 new Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9%

Delhi records 1,396 new Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9%

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department

New Delhi
Delhi records 1,396 new Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9%

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,21,593. Five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,560, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, while it was incidental in the other four, it stated.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 4,376 tests conducted the previous day.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

Delhi reported 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, and two deaths.

The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

Topics :CoronavirusDelhi

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121%

Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data

Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26%

India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days, active cases at 5,389

Congress President Kharge dials Kejriwal, calls for Opposition unity

Delhi court sends Deepak Boxer to 14-days police custody in MCOCA case

Unacceptable, will not tolerate this behaviour, says UK parliamentarian

Four held in Punjab for harbouring Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh

K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, local leader fielded

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story