LIVE: BJP tried to steal mandate in J'khand but was stopped, says Rahul

CEO and founder of Meta Platforms Inc, Mark Zuckerberg's fortune are shining again as his company's share prices rallied resulting in a meteoric rise in his wealth, Bloomberg reported. The Facebook co-founder’s net worth surged by $28.1 billion after Meta’s quarterly results far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, sending its shares up about 20%. He is now worth $170.5 billion, the richest he’s ever been, and surpassed Bill Gates to move into the fourth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Following the US airstrikes that hit militia positions in both Iraq and Syria, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces said these strikes come at a time when Iraq is "striving to ensure stability in the region," Al Jazeera reported, citing local outlet Iraqi News Agency (INA). US President Joe Biden had earlier said hurting American citizens will have consequences. Biden said that the operations will continue at time and place of US army's choosing. Reacting to the political fiasco that unfolded in Jharkhand, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that BJP wanted to "steal the popular mandate" in Jharkhand and would have been successful, if it were not for the INDIA bloc. He said that INDIA bloc confronted the BJP and called out the "conspiracy" and prevented BJP from taking over Jharkhand.