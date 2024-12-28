Delhi records highest single-day December rainfall of 41.2 mm in 101 years

Delhi recorded 41.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 8

The IMD noted that the capital's highest-ever single-day December rainfall was recorded on December 3, 1923, at 75.7 mm.

The recent rainfall also made December 2024 the fifth-highest December in terms of monthly rainfall since records began in 1901, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, the continuous rainfall improved Delhi's air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 179 at 7 am today.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. On Friday, Delhi's air quality improved from the 'severe' category to the 'poor' range, and by Saturday, it further improved to the 'moderate' category.

Additionally, Delhi recorded a temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature is expected to dip to 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 20.98 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 74 per cent, accompanied by windy conditions with gusts reaching up to 74 kilometers per hour. The sky remained overcast with rain, creating a pleasant day.

Sunrise occurred at 7:12 am, and sunset is expected at 5:32 pm. Many people were seen gathering around bonfires to keep warm as temperatures dipped in the national capital.