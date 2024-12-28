Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi Police announces traffic arrangements for New Year eve celebrations

Delhi Police
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory about the arrangements and restrictions that will be in place on the eve of New Year celebration across the national capital, especially Connaught Place, an official said.

A senior officer said traffic personnel will be deployed in adequate strength at various areas of the city. The main focus will be at the markets, near malls, and the areas where people come for the celebrations like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas etc.

Delhi traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place area as huge crowd is expected to visit the area to celebrate the eve of New Year, another officer said.

Restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on Tuesday in the area of Connaught Place till the end of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dhal Singh said.

The DCP said strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, over speeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving, etc.

Vehicle shall not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond round about Mandi House, round about Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, round about Gole Market, round about GPO, Kasturba Gandhi Road, etc., the police said.

Vehicular traffic shall not be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes, Singh said.

Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane, Windsor Place, the police said.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorised parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, they added.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic for both pedestrian and vehicular, they said.

In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from Q-Point, round about Sunheri Masjid, Rajpath Rafi Marg, round about windsor place, round about Rajindra Prasad road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road, round about Mandi House, Mathura Road-Purana Qila road etc., the officer said.

Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate, he said.

In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, the officer said.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

