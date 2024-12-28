Guwahati airport records increase in passengers, aircraft movements in 2024

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, recorded the "highest-ever" international passenger and aircraft movements this year since the Adani Group began managing its commercial operations from October 2021, a company statement said on Saturday.

The airport also registered an increase in domestic passengers and added new domestic destinations during the year, it said.The facility managed 6.26 million domestic and more than 85,000 international passengers.

Of the domestic passengers, 3.09 million were arrivals and 3.17 million departures. Additionally, it handled 47,578 international passenger arrivals and 38,528 international departures, the statement said.

The LGBIA has direct flights to three international destinations - Paro, Malaysia and Singapore - which have contributed to a significant increase in the international passenger count and air traffic movements (ATMs), with the airport witnessing 44,746 domestic and 970 international air traffic movements during the year.

The airport recorded the "highest-ever international passenger numbers and ATMs since the commencement of commercial operations (October 8, 2021)", the statement said.

The airport introduced three new domestic routes: Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro, with the routes expected to boost connectivity and open up new avenues for trade, tourism and cultural exchange, it added.

The Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL) handled 225 million tonnes of perishable cargo in December 2024, making it one of the "highest-ever" for the airport.

The total cargo handled by the airport this year has been 10,089 million tonnes.

During the year, LGBIA attained 'Level 2' of the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

It underscores the airport's delivery of customer experiences and commitment to continuous improvement, the statement added.

The GIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

GIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).