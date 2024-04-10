Home / India News / Delhi records hottest day of year so far as temperature touches 39.1 deg C

Delhi records hottest day of year so far as temperature touches 39.1 deg C

Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above the season's average, while it recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the data showed

The second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed. | Photo: REUTERS
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The mercury in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 39.1 degrees Celsius, the city's highest maximum temperature this year so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above the season's average, while it recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the data showed.
 
The temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week, but there will be no heatwave soon as Delhi may receive rainfall on April 13 and 14, accompanied by thunderstorms, Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, said.
 
The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read

Today's weather forecast: IMD issues heatwave alert, rains in many states

IMD weather forecasts: Heavy rain in many parts of India, details inside

Researchers warn of heat impact on outdoor workers, call for awareness

Above-normal maximum temperatures likely during April-June, says IMD

Lok Sabha polls 2024: ECI issues advisory for voter safety against heatwave

Let's spread love, kindness: Prez Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid

SC's order on disclosure of moveable assets upholds voters' right to know

CBI informs court it has questioned BRS leader Kavitha in Delhi excise case

JNU India's highest-ranked university: QS World University Rankings

Setback for AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits govt, party

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Heatwaveheat

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story