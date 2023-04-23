Home / India News / Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
It was pleasant weather in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 31.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature.

The relative humidity oscillated between 47 per cent and 32 per cent, the IMD said.

According to the MeT, it will be generally a cloudy sky on Monday with very light rain and drizzle accompanied by gusty winds (25-35 kmph).

The minimum and maximum temperatures may settle around 21 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

