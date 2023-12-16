Home / India News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.5 deg C, AQI in 'very poor' category

Delhi records minimum temperature of 5.5 deg C, AQI in 'very poor' category

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 346 which comes under the very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor', 301 and 400 very poor', 401 and 450 severe' and above 450 severe-plus'.

Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla's minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Topics :Delhiair pollutionIMD

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

