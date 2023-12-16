Home / India News / PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to soldiers of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to soldiers of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war

In a stirring tribute on Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the brave heroes of the 1971 war, whose sacrifices led to a decisive victory for India. Their unwavering spirit and dedication, he said, are etched in the nation's history and the hearts of its people.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on 'X'.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to armed forces personnel for displaying "unparalleled courage" and achieving a "historic victory" during the 1971 war against Pakistan on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.

India's decisive win over Pakistan led to the birth of Bangladesh.

"The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory," Murmu said in a post on X.

Meanwhile in a post on 'X' the Indian Army said, "December 16 marks the Historic Victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the India Pakistan War of 1971. On this day, let us salute the courage & fortitude displayed by the Indian Armed Forces."

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. With the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, the Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh was a devastating event for West Pakistan, the aftershocks of which continue to this day. Along with the physical fall of Dacca, Pakistan was also defeated psychologically. The two-nation theory, that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a nation, was demolished. Pakistan is still searching for a rationale for the dismemberment. For India, this battle is considered a historical occurrence. Because of this, December 16 is commemorated nationwide as "Vijay Diwas" to honour India's triumph over Pakistan. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 have been injured during the Battle of 1971.

