Home / India News / 'Delhi residents receiving pre-recorded calls from SFJ on disrupting I-Day'

'Delhi residents receiving pre-recorded calls from SFJ on disrupting I-Day'

The Delhi police has launched an investigation in this context. According to Delhi Police, one of the person who received the threat call informed the police through a PCR call

ANI
Delhi Police informed that legal action has been initiated on the complaint of the person and the special cell is investigating the matter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Some residents of Delhi are receiving pre-recorded calls from Khalistani organization Sikhs for Justice stating that the August 15 Independence Day program in the national capital will be disrupted, the Delhi police said.

The Delhi police has launched an investigation in this context. According to Delhi Police, one of the person who received the threat call informed the police through a PCR call.

Delhi Police informed that legal action has been initiated on the complaint of the person and the special cell is investigating the matter.

The Delhi Police said that they are trying to find out from where the call was made and who was the caller.

Earlier last year, the Delhi Police tightened the security and vigilance at all the eight borders of Delhi as well as the busy markets of the city. The security near the Red Fort was beefed up with many layers of protection.

For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the police personnel deployed anti-drone system to ensure protection against drone attacks. This anti-drone system was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics (BEL).

The Red Fort was shielded with a Radar system to ensure its safety from the Drones. Police personnel were also taught ways to combat suspected objects flying in the sky.

Also Read

US Independence Day 2023: History, significance, check what's open and shut

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Delhi Police seeks information of Northeast residents to enhance safety

World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes

PM Modi has done a lot for Sikhs and Sikhism: Former pro-Khalistan leader

No-Confidence motion LIVE: LS to hear debate today, PM to reply on Aug 10

Rajya Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

Rs 127.21 cr project sanctioned for Ayodhya's development in 2017-18: Govt

Punjab's GST collection rises 16.5%, excise revenue up 21% in FY24

Govt wins numbers game as Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

Topics :Independence DayDelhiDelhi Police

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story