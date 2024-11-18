Business Standard
Breathing or smoking? Delhi's air now equals 49 cigarettes per day

The national capital grapples with a serious pollution crisis as Air Quality Index soars to 978, equivalent to smoking 49 cigarettes a day

Representative image of cigarette smoking. (Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

As air quality worsens across northern India, the national capital, Delhi, finds itself at the epicentre of a severe public health crisis. With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 978 as of 12.30 pm on November 18, Delhiites are effectively smoking the equivalent of 49.02 cigarettes daily, according to aqi.in. 
 

Delhi’s AQI crisis   

Delhi’s air quality has been steadily declining since late October, exacerbated by a combination of factors, including firecrackers, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning in neighbouring states. As a dense smog blankets the city, residents are left grappling with hazardous levels of pollution that are beyond imagination.  
 
 
The Supreme Court has pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for delays in implementing Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which enforces stringent anti-pollution measures. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih warned that no reduction in preventive measures under Grap Stage-IV would be allowed, even if AQI levels marginally drop below 450.  
 
Amid this crisis, schools have shifted to online classes for all grades except 10 and 12, ensuring the safety of students from the toxic air.    ALSO READ: Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed
 

Neighbouring states bear the brunt   

While Delhi suffers the most, its neighbouring states are not far behind:  
 

Haryana

 
Haryana recorded an AQI of 631, which translates to smoking 33.25 cigarettes per day. The state’s air quality is significantly impacted by stubble burning and vehicular pollution. On November 18, temperatures in Haryana were expected to range between a minimum of 16.55-degree Celsius and a maximum of 27.56-degree Celsius.   

Uttar Pradesh

 
Uttar Pradesh registered an AQI of 273, equivalent to smoking 10.16 cigarettes per day. The state’s weather conditions included a maximum temperature of 31-degree Celsius and a minimum of 13-degree Celsius, with 21 per cent humidity. PM2.5 levels were recorded at a hazardous 122 µg/m³.  
 

Punjab

 
As one of the states most affected by stubble burning, Punjab logged an AQI of 233, equal to 8.34 cigarettes per day. The state’s maximum temperature stood at 28-degree Celsius and minimum at 12-degree Celsius, with humidity levels of 18 per cent. 
 

Clean air havens   

While northern India battles toxic air, some regions enjoy clean air quality.  
 

Ladakh

 
Ladakh boasts pristine air, with an AQI so low that it equates to smoking zero cigarettes daily.  
 

Arunachal Pradesh

 
Arunachal Pradesh recorded an AQI of 13, equivalent to smoking 0.18 cigarettes per day, making it one of the least polluted regions in the country. Residents benefit from cleaner lungs, with the state’s PM2.5 level at a safe 6 µg/m³. Temperatures ranged from a minimum of 18-degree Celsius to a maximum of 25-degree Celsius, and the humidity level was at 45 per cent.  

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

