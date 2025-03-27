Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI plunges to 246

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning for the third day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 246 at 7 am on March 27, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category on Monday. The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 231 at 4 pm on March 26. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 263, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 154 and 186, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 312, deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Thursday morning. Delhi's temperature is nearing 40 degree Celsius as March days grow significantly hotter.

Thursday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 10-20 km/h will prevail throughout the day.