Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI plunges to 246

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI plunges to 246

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution
Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 231 at 4 pm on March 26. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning for the third day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 246 at 7 am on March 27, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).  

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs 

 
Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category on Monday.
 
The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
 
Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date. 
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

 
Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 231 at 4 pm on March 26. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 263, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 154 and 186, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 312, deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category.
 

Delhi weather update

 
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Thursday morning. Delhi's temperature is nearing 40 degree Celsius as March days grow significantly hotter.

Also Read

Daytime temperature nears 40 degree Celsius in Delhi as heat rises

Delhi air remains in 'poor' category, AQI at 235 as temperature rises

Delhi braces for hotter days ahead as temperature continues rising

Delhi heat intensifies, temperature set to touch 37 degree Celsius today

CAQM invokes Grap stage-I curbs as Delhi's air quality worsens to 'poor'

 
Thursday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 10-20 km/h will prevail throughout the day.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

39 mn women provided maternity benefits in last 8 years, says WCD ministry

Himachal Pradesh budget FY26 passed: Focus on rural economy, farmers, youth

5 held for attacking YouTuber Savukku Shankar's Chennai home: Police

PM Modi to visit Sikkim on May 16 for golden jubilee celebrations: CM

Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai; no injuries reported

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story