Daytime temperature nears 40 degree Celsius in Delhi as heat rises

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department
(IMD) has reported a significant rise in Delhi-NCR's maximum temperatures, with no major change in minimum temperatures. Delhi's temperature is nearing 40 degree Celsius as March days grow significantly hotter.
Weather updates for today
Temperatures are expected to rise significantly this week, nearing the 40 degrees Celsius-mark. Thursday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 10-20 km/h will prevail throughout the day.
IMD’s forecast for the week
The sky is likely to remain clear till March 26. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on March 26, while March 25 and 27 will see highs of 36 degrees Celsius, making these the hottest days of March. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20–30 km/h, are likely to prevail over the national capital from March 27 to 29. Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s AQI update
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) was recorded at 246 at 7 am on March 27, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 231 at 4 pm on March 26.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.