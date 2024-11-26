Delhi schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode after CAQM's directive

Hours after the Commission for the Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered that all classes up to standard 12 be conducted in hybrid mode (combining both physical and online modes), the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government, has issued directions to all schools in the national capital to follow CAQM's order.

"State governments in the NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a 'hybrid" mode, i.e., both in "physical" and also in "online" modes, wherever online mode is feasible in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR," said the CAQM order.

In compliance with the CAQM order, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has issued instructions to the heads of all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under its jurisdiction, as well as the NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board regarding conducting classes in hybrid mode for students of all classes with immediate effect until further orders.

Earlier on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced relaxations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate educational disruptions caused by poor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR). The measures include easing Clause 11 of GRAP Stage-III and Clauses 5 and 8 of GRAP Stage-IV, specifically for schools and colleges.

The relaxation permits educational institutions to conduct classes in a "hybrid" format, allowing students to attend either in person or online. The option for online education, wherever feasible, will be made available to students and their guardians in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

This decision follows the Supreme Court's order dated November 25 in the case of MC Mehta vs. Union of India, directing the CAQM to review GRAP restrictions in light of their impact on education. The court emphasised the need to prioritise education while raising several concerns.

Firstly, the court noted, "A large number of students are being deprived of the facility of mid-day meals as schools and anganwadis are closed."

It further stated, "A large number of students do not have the facilities to take advantage of online education. Many educational institutions do not have the facilities to provide online education." Additionally, the court observed, "The residences of many students do not have air purifiers, and therefore, there may not be any difference between children sitting at home and those attending school.