Pali's recognition by PM Modi will boost Ladakh's culture: Tarun Chugh

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to recognise Pali as a classical language will significantly contribute to restoring respect for the ancient traditions of the Leh Ladakh region.

Speaking at a conference organised by the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) in Leh on the Pali language, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh praised the organisers for their dedicated efforts in promoting this important initiative.

Highlighting the universal values of peace and non-violence promoted by Lord Buddha, Chugh applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to spreading Buddhist philosophy globally. He urged everyone to continue advocating for Lord Buddha's teachings, which remain highly relevant in today's world.

Dr Anirban Ganguly, Chairman of the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), a New Delhi-based think tank, also addressed the gathering. Dr Ganguly underscored the significance of Lord Buddha's teachings and commended PM Modi for his efforts in preserving and promoting India's Buddhist heritage.

The event was attended by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, as the Chief Guest, who presented an appreciation letter on behalf of the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) to PM Narendra Modi in recognition of his decision to include Pali as a classical language. Furthermore, a memorandum was also submitted to the Prime Minister, requesting the inclusion of the Bhoti language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Consitution.

The conference saw the presence of prominent dignitaries, including the President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Adv. Tashi Gyalson (Hon'ble Chairman/CEC LAHDC Leh), Chering Dorjey Lakrook, President of ALGA Ven. Tsering Wangdus, Founder of Mahabodhi International Ven. Sanghasena, Ven. Thupstan Paldan, Geshe Jamyang, EC members Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Stanzin Chosphel, Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Former CEC Gyal P Wangial, Vice President LBA Rigzen Dorjey, Vice President LBA Women Dr. Kunzes Dolma, President Youth Wing LBA Jigmet Rafstan, BJP Ladakh President Phuntsog Stanzin, Vice President Dorjey Angchuk, along with eminent scholars and venerable monks from various monasteries. (ANI)

