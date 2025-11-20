Delhi's air quality stays 'severe' as AQI crosses 400; SC asks CAQM to act

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday, with the Anand Vihar monitoring station recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 416 at 8 am, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Although this marked a marginal improvement from Wednesday’s AQI of 419, pollution levels continued to pose significant health concerns across the national capital.

As per CPCB norms, AQI is classified as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Adding to the city’s woes, minimum temperatures have dropped into single digits. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal by 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius over the next five days. The forecast indicates clear skies with mist or haze during the night on November 20, shallow to moderate fog during morning hours on November 21, and shallow fog on November 22, and 23.

Today's minimum temperature is likely to be around 11.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum will range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear with shallow fog at most places during the morning hours. SC allows CAQM wider powers to curb pollution Amid the worsening air quality, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, granted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) complete freedom to take “any proactive measure” to reduce pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. The court’s direction came after CAQM proposed introducing select GRAP IV measures, such as work-from-home advisories and 50 per cent office attendance, during the ongoing GRAP III stage.

“Any proactive measure of CAQM to reduce air pollution is always welcome,” Chief Justice of India BR Gavai observed while heading a Bench along with Justice K Vinod Chandran. However, the court stressed that CAQM must consult all relevant stakeholders before implementing additional restrictions. ALSO READ: SC declines to hear wellness expert's PIL on India's air pollution Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, acting as amicus curiae, highlighted a CAQM suggestion to exclude BS-III emission vehicles from the protection of an August 12, 2025 Supreme Court order that prevented authorities from taking punitive action against owners of 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. The Chief Justice reiterated that the court welcomed any action CAQM deemed necessary.

CAQM further recommended that staggered office timings, currently part of GRAP III, be incorporated into GRAP II, along with measures such as differential public transport fares, increased metro and bus services, improved traffic management at choke points, and the early notification of vehicle aggregator policies by NCR States and Delhi. Court stresses protection of workers, monitoring The Bench directed authorities to fill vacancies in pollution control boards and ensure subsistence allowances for daily wage labourers affected by GRAP III restrictions. The court also asked CAQM to examine concerns around schools holding sports events during peak pollution months. The CJI noted that Delhi’s pollution crisis required continuous oversight, adding that regular monitoring by the Supreme Court would be “appropriate” as he nears retirement on November 23.