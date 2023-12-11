Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on Monday as minimum temperature slips

The air quality in most parts of Delhi recorded a "very poor" air quality, according to data on the website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This comes at a time when the city's temperature has been falling. At 5:30 am on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital's temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius. It was marginally higher than 8.3 degrees Celsius recorded on the morning of December 10, the season's coldest.

According to CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO, as of 9 am, was 328. In RK Puram, the AQI was 349 and 311 in Anand Vihar. At IGI Airport and Pusa, the AQI were 332 and 228 respectively. Notably, on Sunday evening, Delhi's AQI was 314.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

After a brief spell of respite brought on by rains, the overall AQI in the national capital slipped to "very poor" on December 8. On December 7, the overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India) recorded the city's overall AQI at 276 on the morning of December 7.

Earlier, the IMD put out a forecast for the national capital, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. On Monday, however, its website showed that the probability of rain in the national capital is 100 per cent.

Last week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that most states have not fully utilised funds received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission.

This comes after NGT going through the reports filed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and others, stated that the reports reflect that the implementation of comprehensive mitigation measures for the prevention, control, and reduction of air pollution in Indian cities have not been followed by the states.

The Tribunal was hearing matters relating to deteriorating air quality in different cities on a Pan-India basis, as reflected in the AQI.

The NGT had earlier pulled up various states where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped and said the action taken reports filed by them do not disclose what action has been taken for improvement of air quality.

"We expected some improvement after the first order, but we didn't find any," said NGT, as reported by ANI.