Delhi's AQI remains 'moderate' as light rain predicted for the day

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Friday after remaining 'poor' for the past few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 199 at 7 am on March 14, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. The average AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 179, at 4 pm on March 13. While Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 201. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 109 and 108, respectively. Ghaziabad's AQI improved to 'poor' levels and was recorded to be 238.The CPCB classifies air quality into the following categories:0–50 (good)51–100 (satisfactory)101–200 (moderate)201–300 (poor)301–400 (very poor)401–500 (severe)Delhi residents woke up to partly cloudy skies on Friday morning. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius. Light rain or drizzle is predicted for the morning and towards the night.The IMD has predicted possibility of cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle towards night. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.