Home / India News / Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal

Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world's greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city.

He said, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Kejriwal said, at 23 per cent, Delhi's green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.

During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.

Also Read

Delhi BJP protest at DJB headquarters over 'shortage' of drinking water

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

PSBs earlier known for huge losses, NPAs; now for record profits: PM Modi

Manipur Naga groups demand inmediate justice for women paraded naked

Some Subway India outlets drop tomatoes, cite poor quality amid price surge

Two tribal women stripped naked, tortured in West Bengal, says BJP

India reports 60 new Covid cases, active cases in country climb to 1,479

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story