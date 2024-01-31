Home / India News / Delhi's maximum temperature this January second coldest in 74 years: IMD

Unfavourable weather conditions in the world's second-biggest wheat producer after China could oblige the country to import the staple to ensure affordable supplies for its 1.4 billion people

Representative Image
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
If you are feeling unusually cold this winter in Delhi, you have every reason to.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average monthly maximum temperature for January in the capital, as recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, is the second lowest in the last 74 years (since 1951).

“Till January 30, 2024, the maximum temperature of 17.7 degree Celsius is the second lowest after January 2003 when it was recorded at 17.6 degrees,” an analysis by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a related development, the IMD in a press conference today said that major wheat growing regions in the north, as well as other parts of the country, could experience above normal temperatures in February. However, same could be peppered with rains as North India might also see normal to above normal rainfall in the same month.

Unfavourable weather conditions in the world’s biggest wheat producer, after China, could oblige the country to import the staple to ensure affordable supplies for its 1.4 billion people.

“Monthly maximum temperature for February are likely to be above normal over most parts of northwestern India”, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD told reporters.

Topics :winterIMDCold weatherAgriculture

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

