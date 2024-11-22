Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Friday remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second day in a row, providing some relief to residents compared to the previous ‘severe-plus’ levels. The overall AQI was recorded at 371, though certain areas still faced extremely high pollution, with AQI values ranging between 400 and 500.

Anand Vihar was one of the most polluted locations, with an AQI of 414. Other areas with high pollution levels included Sonia Vihar (AQI 401), Bawana (AQI 411), Dwarka Sector 8 (AQI 382), Mundka (AQI 402), and Wazirpur (AQI 414), while Shadipur also recorded an AQI of 402.

Hospitals in the capital have reported a surge in patients with respiratory issues linked to the ongoing pollution crisis.

What is walking pneumonia?

A notable rise in ‘walking pneumonia’ cases has been observed, a term used to describe a less severe form of pneumonia that doesn’t typically require bed rest or hospitalisation. This condition is often caused by the Mycoplasma pneumonia bacterium, which generally results in mild infections, though it can occasionally become more serious. Walking pneumonia is typically diagnosed through physical examination or an X-ray.

Common symptoms include flu-like signs such as fever, sore throat, and cough, along with mild breathing difficulties that persist longer than the usual duration of a respiratory infection.

The condition spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes, releasing respiratory droplets that others may inhale. It is most common in crowded environments like schools and colleges.

In the capital, the smog has thickened, with a persistent haze covering the city. Although the AQI has slightly improved, it remains in the “very poor” range, dominated by high levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Severe smog blankets Delhi-NCR

The toxic smog, a mixture of smoke and fog, has blanketed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) for several days. Earlier this week, the AQI reached the ‘severe-plus’ level, prompting authorities to shift schools to online classes and implement stricter pollution control measures.

AQI classifications are as follows: 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, 401-450 severe, and anything above 450 is categorised as severe-plus.

Delhi and its neighbouring regions, home to approximately 70 million people, frequently top global pollution charts in winter. This is due to the cold air trapping dust, emissions, and smoke from illegal stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, where farmers burn crops to clear land for new planting.