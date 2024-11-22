Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Eradicate Sanatan' remark: SC defers hearing plea of Udhayanidhi Stalin

Stalin, the minister of youth welfare and sports of Tamil Nadu, is a well-known film actor and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him over his purported "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar posted the hearing in February, 2025.

It further said the interim order granting the politician exemption from appearing physically before trial courts would continue till further orders.

Arguing for Stalin, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and other counsel pointed out that several respondents (complainants) had not filed their replies on the plea.

On March 4, the top court rebuked Satlin over his remarks, asking why he had moved the court with a plea to club the FIRs against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

Speaking at a conference in September, 2023, Stalin allegedly remarked, "Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be eradicated." Comparing Sanatana Dharma to "coronavirus, malaria and dengue", he reportedly said it ought to be "destroyed".

Multiple FIRs were registered against him after his remark in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

