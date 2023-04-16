Home / India News / Delhi sees 1,634 Covid cases, positivity rate comes down to 29.68%

The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,23,227. Three fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,563, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in one of the cases, it stated.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 5,505 tests conducted the previous day.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent -- the highest in 15 months.

The capital saw a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

Delhi reported 1,527 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 per cent on Thursday, and two deaths.

The national capital's daily tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in more than seven months on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent.

