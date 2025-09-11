Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi seeks Haryana's assistance to drain floodwater from southwest areas

Delhi seeks Haryana's assistance to drain floodwater from southwest areas

The breach occurred on Tuesday evening, leading to nearly five feet of water entering Geetanjali Enclave and adjoining pockets of Jharoda Kalan village near Baba Haridass Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka

"The drain breach has been repaired in coordination with the Haryana government. But the flooding is still there. We are pumping out the water using submersible pumps but it is taking time," an official said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The Delhi government has sought help from Haryana to drain out the floodwater from Jharoda Kalan and some areas of Najafgarh that were inundated after a 50-foot embankment of Mungeshpur drain was breached.

The breach occurred on Tuesday evening, leading to nearly five feet of water entering Geetanjali Enclave and adjoining pockets of Jharoda Kalan village near Baba Haridass Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka.

Nearly 2,000 people were evacuated following the breach.

"The drain breach has been repaired in coordination with the Haryana government. But the flooding is still there. We are pumping out the water using submersible pumps but it is taking time," an official said.

 

He added that they have sought help from the Haryana government to deploy manpower and pumps to aid the operation.

"Waiting for the sun to dry the water will take a considerable amount of time. We have asked them to help us in the operation," the official said.

The evacuated people have been housed in temporary shelters at Baba Haridas Temple and an MCD school in Jharoda.

The AAP has hit out at the government over the flooding saying homes and crops have been destroyed and demanded compensation be announced for them.

Officials said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has set in motion the process for providing compensation to affected people.

The CMO has sought a report from the district magistrates of the 11 revenue districts on the losses incurred by farmers due to flooding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Floods Rainfall Haryana

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

