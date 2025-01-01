Delhi shivers on New Year's Day as frigid winds intensify cold wave

Delhi-NCR is grappling with a biting cold wave as frigid winds and freezing dew disrupt daily routines. The ongoing chill has compelled residents to seek warmth around bonfires on the streets. Relief from the harsh weather remains uncertain, with colder days expected ahead.

On New Year’s Day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.05 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to reach 17.98 degrees Celsius under clear skies, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital got some respite on Tuesday (December 31), with temperatures ranging between 14.82 degrees Celsius and 23.03 degrees Celsius. Morning humidity was measured at 19 per cent, with sunrise at 7:13 am and sunset at 5:35 pm.

Weather outlook for Delhi-NCR:

The Delhi Weather Centre has warned of worsening cold wave conditions from Wednesday, with wind speeds between 20 and 30 km/h likely to lower temperatures further. While the yellow alert for Delhi-NCR has been lifted, the region is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures.

- January 3: Clear skies after light to moderate morning fog; maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and minimum of 8 degrees Celsius expected.

- January 4-5: A sharper decline in temperatures is predicted, exacerbating the cold conditions.

Western disturbances and regional impact

Cold northwesterly winds originating from the mountains have caused a sharp decline in temperatures across northern India. A Western Disturbance currently active in the hills is expected to influence the weather in the plains over the next two days, according to Skymet Weather.

A second Western Disturbance, active between January 4 and 6, may bring temporary relief. Light rainfall and a slight increase in temperatures are anticipated on January 5 and 6, offering a brief respite from the intense cold.

Cold wave across North India

The cold wave has gripped large parts of northern India, with the upper Himalayan regions experiencing fresh snowfall that has pushed temperatures below freezing. In Jammu and Kashmir, areas such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam have recorded temperatures several degrees below zero.

In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall in the higher reaches has caused temperatures to drop below normal. The IMD forecasts continued cold wave conditions in parts of the state's plains over the next two days, with dry weather prevailing until January 1. Another spell of light rain and snowfall is expected in the higher reaches from January 2 to 5.

In the plains, cold wave conditions persist in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. Although day temperatures have slightly increased in most parts of Rajasthan, some areas on the eastern and western edges continue to experience severe cold.

The IMD predicts a gradual decrease in temperatures across northwest and central India, including Delhi, in the coming days. With cold wave conditions persisting, residents are advised to take precautions to combat the harsh weather.