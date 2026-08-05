Delhi SIR deadline extended for the second time: What you need to know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for the second time, giving voters and election officials additional time to complete the verification process. As a result, the publication of the final electoral rolls has been pushed back by more than a week and will now take place on October 27 instead of October 19.

However, the digitisation process has been slower than expected, according to the Delhi CEO's office. Booth Level Officers have reported that many voters are yet to return the enumeration forms provided to them, while errors in voter details, technical issues, and difficulties in locating previously recorded voter information have also contributed to the delay.

Delhi voter roll revision

The Special Intensive Revision is an exercise carried out by the Election Commission to verify and update electoral rolls through house-to-house visits, enumeration forms, and document verification. The exercise began in Delhi on June 30, 2026, with BLOs visiting households across the capital to distribute and collect enumeration forms.