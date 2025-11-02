DMRC marks cyber security month with global participation and events

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) organised a series of activities in October aimed at promoting cyber safety and best practices among its employees. The event saw participation from officials representing India, Canada, Spain, Portugal and Austria.

Observing the Cyber Security Awareness month in October, the DMRC hosted the UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025 under the theme "Success Stories of Global Cities", focusing on innovation, global collaboration and cybersecurity in the urban rail sector, according to a statement.

Cyber Information Security Officers from public and private organisations held a roundtable meeting to exchange insights and share best practices on cybersecurity issues, it said.

The awareness month featured expert sessions by Dr Gulshan Rai, former National Cyber Security Coordinator and Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-IN. It concluded with a lecture by Col. Nidhish Bhatnagar, former director of Rashtriya Raksha University, who spoke on the importance of safe online behaviour and essential security measures. To further engage staff, DMRC organised a cyber security quiz competition in two rounds -- online and offline across various departments. The running shield for the winner was presented to Raman Goyal, General Manager (Operations), it read. During the same period, DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, to collaborate on strengthening cyber resilience through research, innovation, capacity building and policy formulation, as per the corporation.