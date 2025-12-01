Harsh winter ahead: IMD warns of cold wave in north and central India

Cold waves during December are likely to be above normal over parts of northwest, central and northeast India, the IMD stated in its winter temperature and rainfall outlook. It also added that some parts of the country may simultaneously experience above-normal maximum temperatures, including areas in northwest and northeast India and the Himalayan foothills.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures through the season are expected to stay normal to below normal over most of central India, the adjoining peninsular region and large parts of northwest India. In contrast, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in the remaining parts of the country.

The maximum temperatures, too, are projected to remain above normal over much of the country, though the IMD noted that some zones of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India are likely to witness normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

The weather office also flagged the potential impacts of extended cold spells. “Above-normal cold wave conditions may increase health risks for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children and individuals with underlying medical conditions,” the IMD cautioned.

It warned that early-morning fog could disrupt transport, while stagnant conditions may worsen air quality in some urban pockets. A rise in heating demand is also anticipated, IMD said.