Harsh winter ahead: IMD warns of cold wave in north and central India

Cold waves during December 2025 are likely to be above normal over parts of northwest, central and northeast India, the IMD stated in its winter temperature and rainfall outlook

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures through the season are expected to stay normal to below normal over most of central India, the adjoining peninsular region and large parts of northwest India. Representative Image
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Large parts of north and central India are bracing for a harsher-than-usual winter, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warning of “normal to below-normal minimum temperatures” across these regions from December 2025 to February 2026.
 
Cold waves during December are likely to be above normal over parts of northwest, central and northeast India, the IMD stated in its winter temperature and rainfall outlook. It also added that some parts of the country may simultaneously experience above-normal maximum temperatures, including areas in northwest and northeast India and the Himalayan foothills.
 
According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures through the season are expected to stay normal to below normal over most of central India, the adjoining peninsular region and large parts of northwest India. In contrast, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in the remaining parts of the country. 
 
The maximum temperatures, too, are projected to remain above normal over much of the country, though the IMD noted that some zones of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India are likely to witness normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.
 
The weather office also flagged the potential impacts of extended cold spells. “Above-normal cold wave conditions may increase health risks for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, children and individuals with underlying medical conditions,” the IMD cautioned.
 
It warned that early-morning fog could disrupt transport, while stagnant conditions may worsen air quality in some urban pockets. A rise in heating demand is also anticipated, IMD said.
 
On rainfall, the IMD said December is expected to bring normal rainfall countrywide, with normal to above-normal precipitation over large parts of peninsular, west-central, east-central and northeast India. South Peninsular India is also likely to record normal rainfall, at 69–131 per cent of the long-period average, the IMD said.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

