Delhi to have 100 EV charging station with lowest rates by July-end: Atishi

Atishi said she has instructed officials to ensure that 50 EV charging stations are ready by the end of April, and all 100 by the end of July

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Delhi is likely to have 100 "world-class" electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with the "lowest charging costs in the world" by the end of July this year, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

She further said EV charging rates in Delhi are the "lowest in the world" at less than Rs 3 per unit.

Atishi said she has instructed officials to ensure that 50 EV charging stations are ready by the end of April, and all 100 by the end of July.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is leading the EV revolution in India. Over 16.7 per cent of total vehicles sold in the capital are electric, the highest share of EVs in total sales across the country," she said.

Reviewing the progress of work to set up charging stations, the power minister asked officials to ensure timely completion of the project taken up on public-private partnership mode.

The 100 EV charging stations will be established at metro stations, bus depots and public places across the city. During the review meeting, Atishi directed the officials of the power department and DTL to proactively address the issues occurring in the installation of EV charging stations and ensure that 50 of them are ready by the end of April.

Topics :AtishiElectric VehiclesDelhi governmentAAP government

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

