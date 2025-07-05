Delhi to witness cloudy skies, high humidity over weekend, light rain today

Delhi residents woke up to humid conditions with overcast skies on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported no significant weather warnings for the Delhi-NCR region, forecasting a mix of very light to light showers alongside intermittent thunderstorms and lightning across the city.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The skies are likely to remain cloudy through the weekend, with moderate rainfall anticipated on both Saturday and Sunday. Relative humidity stood at a stifling 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

‘Feels-like’ temperature rises over 48 raising concern Despite the brief rain, Delhiites were left grappling with sultry conditions. On July 3, the city’s “real feel” temperature — a measure combining heat and humidity — soared to 48.9 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm, while the actual maximum temperature remained at 36.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 59 per cent and 89 per cent, contributing to an oppressive atmosphere even as the monsoon season crept in. ALSO READ: Delhi 'feels like' temperature soars past 50°C, evening rain eases humidity Increasing the discomfort, the wet-bulb temperature, a critical marker of heat stress, climbed to 29.57 degrees Celsius by 5.30 pm. Experts caution that once wet-bulb temperatures cross 32 degrees Celsius, the human body struggles to cool itself, while readings of 35 degrees and above are considered life-threatening.

Air quality remains satisfactory Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to hold steady. At 10 am on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was logged at 82, placing it in the “satisfactory” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while readings above 100 begin to reflect moderate to severe pollution levels. No major weather alerts for Delhi this week Although the IMD has not issued any major weather alerts for the capital over the coming week, a yellow alert remains in place for Saturday. Light rain and cooler-than-usual daytime temperatures are likely to persist, with no heatwave conditions expected.

Heavy rains cause devastation in Himachal and Uttarakhand In Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon has taken a far more destructive turn. Torrential rains have claimed 43 lives and left 37 people missing in Himachal Pradesh over the past fortnight. Mandi district, the worst-hit region, reported 17 fatalities amid a spate of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. A large-scale rescue operation continues, with 31 people still unaccounted for in Mandi alone. ALSO READ: Mandi cloudburst: Death toll rises to 13, search underway for 29 missing On Friday, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated 65 individuals stranded in Bharad, Deji, Payala, and Rukchui villages, following intense downpours and cascading debris that cut off access routes and flooded homes.

According to official estimates, the monsoon, which reached Himachal Pradesh on June 20, has already caused damage worth over ₹5,000 crore. More than 150 houses, 106 cattle sheds, 14 bridges, and numerous roads have been damaged. Additionally, 164 cattle have perished. Five relief camps have been set up to accommodate 402 rescued individuals, the majority from Mandi. Odisha struggles with waterlogging The residents of Bhubaneswar in Odisha suffered prolonged hardship as low-lying parts of the city remained waterlogged on Friday. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) struggled to cope, with the city’s drainage system rendered defunct. Above-normal rainfall in parts of north and central India IMD has warned of above-normal rainfall through July across central India, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, raising concerns over potential localised flooding. Given that July typically delivers more than a third of the season’s total rainfall, any anomalies could significantly impact kharif crop yields.