Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims injured in bus collision in J&K's Ramban

At least six Amarnath pilgrims suffered minor injuries in an accident involving three buses in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The buses were part of a convoy headed for Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.

The accident took place near Chanderkoot, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

They said the accident occurred due to failure of the brakes of one of the buses which then hit two other vehicles. The injured were immediately given medical aid.

The convoy left for its destination after the damaged buses were replaced, officials said.