Prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead, Oppn says 'Jungle Raj'

A special investigation team headed by the Patna Central SP has been set up to probe the murder, which took place late Friday night in the Gandhi Maidan area

Gopal Khemka
Khemka's son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur | Image: X
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
In a chilling murder late Friday night, prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in his car as he was waiting to enter his Patna residence. CCTV footage, aired by NDTV, showed the killer walk up to the car Khemka was driving, shooting him, and fleeing on a motorcycle parked a few feet away. 
 
The incident took place around 11.40 p.m. on Friday in the Gandhi Maidan locality, and the investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police (Patna Central) Diksha said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by her, has been set up to probe the murder. 
"A bullet and a cartridge have been recovered from the spot. CCTV footage is also being examined. Preliminary investigation suggests he was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant," she said.
 
Khemka's son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur.
 
Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathod said the killing has exposed the law and order situation in the state.
 
"The Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to check the deteriorating law and order. The state is witnessing cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion and abduction everyday," he was quoted as saying by PTI. 
 
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly also attacked the state government over its inability to curb crime. "Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it jungle raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management, and image management," he wrote on social-media platform X in Hindi.
 
Earlier in the day, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also slammed the state government over the murder, alleging that the state has "descended into lawlessness" under Nitish Kumar's leadership. "Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain on the chief minister's chair even for a moment. Bihar has descended into a state of lawlessness... Only the departure of this government will bring good to Bihar," he told news agency ANI.

Topics :PatnaBiharBihar policeBihar governmentMurder

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

