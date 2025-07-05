Prominent Patna businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead, Oppn says 'Jungle Raj'

In a chilling murder late Friday night, prominent Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in his car as he was waiting to enter his Patna residence. CCTV footage, aired by NDTV, showed the killer walk up to the car Khemka was driving, shooting him, and fleeing on a motorcycle parked a few feet away.

The incident took place around 11.40 p.m. on Friday in the Gandhi Maidan locality, and the investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police (Patna Central) Diksha said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by her, has been set up to probe the murder.

"A bullet and a cartridge have been recovered from the spot. CCTV footage is also being examined. Preliminary investigation suggests he was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant," she said. Khemka's son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur. Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathod said the killing has exposed the law and order situation in the state. "The Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to check the deteriorating law and order. The state is witnessing cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion and abduction everyday," he was quoted as saying by PTI.