Punjab govt to introduce anti-sacrilege law in special Assembly session

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has announced plans to table a new law against sacrilege during a special session of the state legislative assembly scheduled for July 10 and 11, news agency ANI reported.

The decision is being described by the state as “historic for Punjab” and is aimed at addressing the longstanding demand for stricter laws against sacrilegious acts. Officials confirmed that the proposed legislation will ensure strict punishment for individuals found guilty of hurting religious sentiments, ANI reported.

Mann launches 'fast track Punjab portal'

Speaking at an event in Mohali, Kejriwal called the initiative “unprecedented” and said it sets Punjab apart from other states in terms of governance and economic policy. “When Bhagwant Mann and I visited Punjab, we met traders and received their proposals. After listening and understanding their concerns, we made this decision,” Kejriwal said. “We want traders who left Punjab to return and work here. Our intent is clear, and that’s why we are making this announcement. Our government’s policy is entirely different from the current politics of the country.” He emphasised the need for a business-friendly environment where industrialists can concentrate on growth rather than bureaucratic hurdles. “No government in any state has made such announcements until today,” Kejriwal added.

According to Kejriwal, businesses can now apply for approvals through the Invest Punjab Portal, with guaranteed processing timelines: 45 days for most projects and just three days for those up to ₹125 crore. “No running around, no delays, no corruption. Punjab is ready for your industry's new journey,” he said. Punjab reports 44% growth in June GST collections Punjab witnessed a significant rise in its net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in June 2025, registering a 44.44 per cent year-on-year increase, news agency PTI reported. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the state collected ₹2,379.90 crore in June, up from ₹1,647.69 crore in the same month last year.

“Punjab has surpassed the national average in GST growth and emerged as one of the top-performing states, despite ongoing national and geopolitical challenges, including border-related tensions,” Cheema said. He added that the state also recorded a 15.35 per cent increase in April and a 24.59 per cent rise in May. For the first quarter of FY26, Punjab’s net GST revenue reached ₹6,830.40 crore, up from ₹5,377.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Punjab approves ₹68 crore loan waiver for Dalit families Last month, the Punjab Cabinet approved a ₹68 crore loan waiver for over 4,000 Dalit families. The beneficiaries had taken loans from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation.