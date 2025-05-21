Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi 'feels like' temperature soars past 50°C, evening rain eases humidity

Delhi 'feels like' temperature soars past 50°C, evening rain eases humidity

The city baked under the intense summer heat as the heat index hit 50.2°C; humidity and poor air quality worsen conditions

For Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 40°C and 29°C, respectively. | (Photo: PTI)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

The national capital Delhi wilted under severe heat on Wednesday, with the heat index or the so-called “feels like” temperature reaching 50.2 degrees Celsius, driven by high temperatures coupled with humidity.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature reached 40.7°C, slightly above normal by 0.5 degrees. Humidity levels during the day fluctuated between 34 and 64 per cent, adding to the discomfort.
 
The heat index, often referred to as the apparent temperature, reflects how hot it actually feels when humidity is combined with the air temperature. "It is calculated using a formula that takes both air temperature and relative humidity into account," the IMD says. 
 

At 30.2°C, Delhi also recorded its highest minimum temperature of this summer so far, which is 3.5 degrees higher than the seasonal average.
 
Late Wednesday evening, however, in keeping with an IMD prediction, the city was lashed by a hailstorm with lighting and heavy rain, bringing a sudden change in weather after the hot and humid day. According to the weather department, winds with speeds of 60-70 kmph were reported across Delhi and nearby areas.
 
For Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 40°C and 29°C, respectively.
 
Meanwhile, the city's air quality continued to remain poor. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 213 at 4 p.m., placing it in the 'poor' category.
 
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI score between:
 
0-50 is considered 'good',
 
51-100 'satisfactory',
 
101-200 'moderate',
 
201-300 'poor',
 
301-400 'very poor',
 
and 401-500 falls under the 'severe' category.

Topics : Delhi Pollution Heat wave summer heat IMD weather forecast

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

