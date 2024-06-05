Home / India News / Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after it received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said

Air Canada
File photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

