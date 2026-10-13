Delhi traffic alert: 22 junctions may see diversions amid anti-CEC protests

In the advisory, the police said traffic movement could be affected during the day due to the prevailing law and order situation. It added that route diversions and restrictions may be introduced depending on ground conditions, with traffic management measures subject to real-time assessment.

Furthermore, the traffic police have advised commuters to keep additional travel time in hand, particularly when travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Motorists have been requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to contact it through its official social media channels or helpline numbers for real-time updates and assistance.