Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat 2025: Settle challans without heavy fines

Great news for all the Delhi vehicle owners as they have a unique opportunity to resolve pending traffic fines in the upcoming National Lok Adalat 2025, which is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2025.

The upcoming National Lok Adalat 2025 session will offer a platform to all vehicle owners in the national capital to settle or waive these challans.

Lok Adalat, which means 'People's Court,' is an alternative dispute resolution mechanism in India. The Lok Adalat 2025 plays a vital role in settling cases pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage, including traffic violations. This mechanism is very efficient as it reduces the burden on traditional courts and provides citizens with a swift resolution process.

How to settle traffic challans?

Here are the simple steps to settle all your traffic challans:

Download your challan: Delhi vehicle owners need to download their e-challans from the Delhi Police's official website starting from March 3, 2025, at 10 AM. However, only 60,000 challans can be downloaded every day, with a total limit of 180,000. Hence, to participate in the March 8 session, you need to download your challans promptly.

Attend the Lok Adalat session: The upcoming Lok Adalat will take place on March 8, 2025. So the vehicle owners need to visit the court premises on the scheduled date along with your challan notice. Once you reach the case, wait for your turn and then present your case before the magistrate, who will facilitate an amicable settlement.

Alternative online payment: You can also settle your case without attending the Lok Adalat; you can do it by making an online payment. For this, you need to visit the official website of Delhi Traffic Police and enter your vehicle or notice number in the challan section, review the details, and proceed with the payment using your preferred payment method.

Also Read

What are the benefits of participating in the Lok Adalat?

Here are the benefits that one can leverage through Lok Adalat:

Efficient resolution: A Lok Adalat helps the vehicle owner in a swift and amicable case settlement process. It will reduce the time and effort as compared to traditional court proceedings.

Potential waivers or reductions: Lok Adalat sometimes reduces your fines or even waives them off depending on the nature of the violation and the discretion of the magistrate.

Legal closure: Case settlement through Lok Adalat ensures that there are no pending legal cases related to traffic violations.

How to pay challan online via Delhi Traffic Police website?

Here are the steps to pay a traffic challan online:

Firstly, visit the Delhi Traffic Police official website and then move to the challan section.

On the drop-down menu, you need to select the appropriate option.

Then, you need to enter the vehicle number or notice number and click on the "Search Details" option.

Before making the payment, vehicle owners are advised to review the challan details.

Choose a payment method and complete your transaction, and you will receive a confirmation via SMS.

When will the upcoming Lok Adalat sessions take place?

The Delhi Traffic Police, along with the Delhi District Courts, has scheduled the National Lok Adalat sessions for 2025:

March 8

May 10

September 13

December 13

The upcoming Lok Adalat session will take place in multiple courts in the national capital, including Dwarka Court, Karkardooma Court, Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, Rouse Avenue Court, Saket Court, and Tis Hazari Court.

How to download challans for Lok Adalat?

To participate in the Lok Adalat, vehicle owners must download their challans in advance from the Delhi Traffic Police website, traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat

The portal will open on March 3, 2025, at 10:00 am, and the site will remain active until 1,80,000 challans have been downloaded. A maximum of 60,000 downloads can be downloaded every day.

What are the limits on a challan settlement?

- Each Lok Adalat bench will handle up to 1,000 challans.

- A total of 180 benches will be constituted that will settle 1,80,000 challans.

Limits per vehicle

- Private Vehicles: Five notices and two challans

- Commercial Vehicles: Two notices or challans