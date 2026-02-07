Delhi Traffic Police tests laser speed guns on NH-44 to curb overspeeding

Delhi Traffic Police has intensified speed enforcement measures along the NH-44 corridor by conducting trials of handheld laser speed guns at the Libaspur Bus Stand area, officials said on Saturday.

Five handheld laser speed cameras were tested on Friday to support enforcement at high-risk and high-speed corridors across the city. 151 challans were also issued during the drive, they said.

The Libaspur Bus Stand area, located in an industrial zone with heavy movement of trucks and commercial vehicles, has witnessed a significant number of crashes.

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, 68 road accidents were reported in the Libaspur area between 2018 and 2023, including 28 fatal incidents.