Delhi wakes up to rain, more showers likely over next two days, says IMD

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on early Sunday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Places, where the rainfall has been predicted, include Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort, Rajeev Chauk, ITO, Jafarpur.

The IMD has issued a forecast of high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

"This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain, the intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period," Charan Singh, Head of IMD, Delhi, said on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. Several areas like Pragati Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Marg, Kalkaji and ITO got waterlogged which restricted the movement of traffic.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm on Saturday. A "yellow alert" was issued for Sunday by the IMD.

"This was the season's first heavy spell of rain. An 'orange' alert is in place for more showers on Saturday. A 'yellow alert' is in place for Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said."Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)," the Met office said in a tweet.

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said further in its statement.

The agency also urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

"Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated. It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.