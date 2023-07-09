Home / India News / Flash floods, landslide hit HP's Lahaul, Spiti, no casualties reported

Flash floods, landslide hit HP's Lahaul, Spiti, no casualties reported

Men and resources would be deployed to clear the debris once the weather improves, officials informed

ANI
No casualties were reported in the incident | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

"District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed an incident of Flash Flood and Landslide reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra," an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC), informed.

HP SEOC said a group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were struck on the road due to a landslide.

"A Group of 30 Collage Students travelling on Bhavna Travelers (2 Travelers' vehicle) from Spiti to Manali. They were stuck on the road due to road blocking. All 30 College students were rescued safely," the statement read further.

Men and resources would be deployed to clear the debris once the weather improves, officials informed.

Also Read

IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul, Spiti district

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

216 roads closed after fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Cabinet approves monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 for women of Spiti

60 sheep die, 200 fall sick due to animal disease in Himachal's tribal belt

IMD warns of flash floods, avalanches in Himachal's Lahul, Spiti district

Vehicles stranded in Udhampur after highway closed due to bad weather

BJP drafts new members in National Executive, Satish Punia among entrants

LJP President Chirag Paswan calls office bearers' meeting on Sunday

19 people lose lives, over 10,000 displaced by heavy rains in Kerala

Topics :Himachal PradeshSpitilandslide

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story