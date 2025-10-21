Home / India News / Delhi wakes up to toxic skies after Diwali, 36 of 38 zones in red

Delhi wakes up to toxic skies after Diwali, 36 of 38 zones in red

While most areas in the national capital recorded AQI levels above 300, several localities, including Greater Kailash and Patel Nagar, breached the 500 mark

India Pollution
The spike in pollution came as Delhi legally celebrated its first “green Diwali” in years. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi skies were blanketed in a thick grey smog the morning after Diwali celebrations, as the city’s air quality plunged to hazardous levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to the severe category on Tuesday, with the overall AQI recorded at 448 as of 8:12 am.
 
While most areas in the national capital recorded AQI levels above 300, several localities, including Greater Kailash and Patel Nagar, breached the 500 mark, entering the “severe” range. Out of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations, 36 turned red, reflecting dangerously high levels of pollution. 
 
Notably, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Delhi’s 'green' Diwali

The spike in pollution came as Delhi legally celebrated its first “green Diwali” in years. Ahead of the festival, the Supreme Court permitted the use of green crackers in the Delhi-NCR region between October 18 and 20, but only during two designated time slots: from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm.
 
However, these restrictions were widely flouted, with residents bursting crackers well before and after the permitted hours.

A familiar pattern

The morning after Diwali in 2025 mirrored the previous year’s trend. Despite a complete ban on firecrackers last Diwali, the city had witnessed a similar dip in air quality, as AQI reached severe levels in most monitoring zones.

GRAP-II imposed in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday announced that Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been put into effect in Delhi. The decision was taken as pollution levels in the city were expected to worsen in the coming days due to weather conditions and the bursting of firecrackers.
 
Stage II of GRAP is enforced when the AQI falls into the “very poor” category.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

North Eastern Railway notifies 145 special puja trains for Chhath festival

Premium

Datanomics: Rise in sexual violence against Dalit women raises alarm

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at the age of 84 after prolonged illness

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

India on verge of eradicating Naxal-Maoist terror, says PM Modi

Topics :Air Quality IndexDiwali air pollutionDelhiDelhi air qualityAir qualityDiwaliDiwali firecrackersDiwali pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story