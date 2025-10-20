Home / India News / Veteran actor Asrani passes away at the age of 84 after prolonged illness

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at the age of 84 after prolonged illness

The end came on Monday afternoon, four days after he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu

Govardhan Asrani
Govardhan Asrani | Photo: wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veteran actor Asrani, who cemented a special place in the hearts of audiences through his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay and best known for his comic roles, passed away in a hospital here on Monday, his manager said.

He was 84.

The veteran of several films spanning over five decades, Govardhan Asrani, known popularly by mononym Asrani, was remembered for his characters in "Sholay", Namak Haram, and Guddi.

The end came on Monday afternoon, four days after he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu.

"He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs, Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba told PTI.

Asrani had acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades. He has largely played character roles, and has garnered wide acclaim for his impeccable comic timing.

His dialogue, "Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hai" has achieved a cult status. The comical character in Sholay was modelled after Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator.

Some of his popular films include Bawarchi, Golmaal, Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, Deewane Huye Pagal, Welcome, among others.

His last rites were held this evening at Santacruz crematorium which was attended by family and close friends.

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing, Thiba added.

Asrani is survived by his wife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

India on verge of eradicating Naxal-Maoist terror, says PM Modi

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric execs booked after employee's suicide

308 stubble burning incidents recorded in Punjab since September 15

Vaishnaw visits railways war room, encourages staff morale for festive duty

Topics :BollywoodIndian film industry

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story