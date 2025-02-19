Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IMD issues rainfall warning; will cold weather return to Delhi again?

IMD's latest weather forecast said that the western disturbance is affecting Delhi, causing partially cloudy skies and isolated drizzles in parts of the city on February 19 and February 20

Storm
A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and multiple western disturbances are set to bring rainfall, thunderstorms | Photo: Shutterstock
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Delhi residents woke to a cloudy morning on February 19 with the weather slightly cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall warning for many parts of the country in the coming days. 

Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal to bring rainfall

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and multiple western disturbances are set to bring rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall to various regions. As the northeastern states and Himalayan areas brace for heavy precipitation, parts of northwest and central India will experience light to moderate rainfall. 

Temperature drop likely after rain

IMD's latest weather forecast said that the western disturbance is affecting Delhi, causing partially cloudy skies. The weather department has also predicted isolated drizzles in parts of the city on February 19 and February 20. 

Delhi weather today

The day's weather forecast for Delhi indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.05 degrees Celsius and 28.39 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph. This is a relief from the rising temperature. Earlier, Delhi had recorded the second-hottest day of the season on February 17, with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi air improved to 'moderate' on Wednesday after remaining in the 'poor' category for three days. The relief comes ahead of the predicted rainfall as high wind speed clears away the pollutants. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 183 at 8 am on February 19, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

