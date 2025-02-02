Delhi weather sees extremes as mercury fluctuates, IMD issues yellow alert

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sunday is expected to have clear skies with dense fog in the morning and at night, while minimum temperature is likely to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius

People warm themselves around a bonfire on a winter morning, in Nadia, West Bengal, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Delhi woke to dense fog on Sunday morning (February 2) while the weather conditions remained extreme. Fog was accompanied by cold winds. The temperature remained significantly lower and was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  

IMD issues yellow alert for fog

IMD has issued a yellow alert. There will be clear skies during the day with dense fog in the morning and at night. Minimum temperature is likely to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures will be at 12.05 degrees Celsius and 25.51 degrees Celsius respectively. 

Rainfall and snowfall forecast

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is expected over western Himalayan regions of North India in the first week of February. The Met Department has predicted rain for Delhi on February 3.  Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar recorded a temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am which resulted in colder winds in the region. The Kashmir valley has been covered under a blanket of snow for the past few days. Although snowfall and these layers of snow may look breathtaking and mesmerising, it also hampers the daily activities of the people residing there. 
A cyclic circulation also lies over Assam, which may bring rainfall in India's northeast states including West Bengal.  

Residents seek shelter as temperature drops at night

Cold weather conditions continue to grip the national capital, with residents seeking refuge in night shelters to escape the biting cold. On February 1, many were seen huddled in shelters across areas like Nizamuddin and Lodhi Road, looking for warmth amid the harsh conditions. In coordination with various NGOs, the Delhi government has made efforts to provide warm clothing, blankets, and heated spaces to accommodate the growing number of people turning to these facilities.

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category. According the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Air Quality Index (AQI) was logged at 339 at 8 am this morning.

 

 

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

