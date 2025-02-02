J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary vows crackdown on illegal mining, drug mafia

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday, reassured that the Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to inclusive governance, being elected by the public and not nominated or appointed.

He vowed to take action against illegal mining, drug mafia, and other organized crime syndicates.

"The Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to taking everyone along with them. We are not nominated or appointed, we have been elected by the public...Action will be taken against illegal mining, drug mafia or any other kind of mafia...Industries will not be set up just to take incentives but to provide employment to the public of J-K..," he said.

Regarding illegal mining, Choudhary urged the J-K Lieutenant Governor to intervene and requested the SSP and Deputy Commissioner of Kathua to take action to curb this issue. He stressed the need for a complete ban on illegal mining to utilize mineral resources.

"I request the J-K LG to intervene in this matter and if the state government wants to end illegal mining, action should also be taken by the SSP and Deputy Commissioner of Kathua...," he said.

Many cases related to drug trafficking have recently come to light in Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 10, Police seized the property of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area.

According to the police, the property was acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the said drug peddler.

The Awantipora Police seized a four-wheeler valued at approximately Rs 3.30 lakh, belonging to notorious drug peddler Jitender Singh under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985, police said in an official statement.

The vehicle was identified as illegally acquired property during an enquiry conducted by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Tral, Inspector Tanveer Jahangir under the supervision of Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tral.

On November 23, Baramulla Police attached multiple properties (double-storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, a Tipper, a Trailer, and a four-wheeler) worth Rs 1.72 crore.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan alias Rafi Rafa.

On November 18, properties worth Rs 1.5 crore were attached by the Anantnag Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of their ongoing campaign against drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir.