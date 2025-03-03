Delhi weather update: Misty morning, clear sky, and warm weather ahead

Delhi residents woke up to a misty morning on Monday, with a clear sky predicted for the day ahead. February has been unusually warm, with the average maximum temperature reaching 26.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 11.6 degrees Celsius—the highest February minimum in six years.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius, with a misty morning and a clear sky predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) . The relative humidity is 16 per cent, and the wind speed is 16 km/h.

IMD's weather forecast

An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India triggered rain across Delhi and northern India on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, was observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Widespread snowfall and thunderstorms were predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, isolated hailstorms were expected in Punjab and Haryana.

An easterly wave was expected to bring widespread rain to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Monday but showed a slight improvement from Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 119 at 7 am, compared to 132 at the same time on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 125 at 4 pm. Air quality has improved across Delhi-NCR due to rainfall over the past few days.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience warm weather, with clear skies and strong surface winds throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant.