Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain or thundershowers at a few places, and moderate rain at isolated places during the night or early hours. No weather alert has been issued for the day.

The IMD predicted light rainfall or drizzle at isolated places in Delhi (Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Deramandi), and parts of NCR including Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. Some areas of Haryana such as Nuh and Hodal are also likely to receive rain.

Weekly forecast until September 1

The IMD said similar conditions, generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain and thundershowers at a few places, with moderate rain at isolated places during the night or early hours, will persist across Delhi till September 1.

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory Despite the wet spell, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 55 on August 26. In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 30, Noida 38, Greater Noida 56, and Ghaziabad 44. The CPCB classifies AQI as follows: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Jammu-Kashmir battered by rains In contrast to Delhi’s light rain, Jammu and Kashmir was lashed by relentless heavy showers on Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

At least 13 people were killed, including nine pilgrims struck by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route. Rivers overflowed, flattening everything in their path, while boulders, trees and rocks hurtled down slopes across the Jammu region. The rains caused flash floods, landslides, and severe infrastructure damage across the Union Territory. Several bridges collapsed, while mobile towers and electricity poles snapped, leading to a telecom blackout that cut off millions of people from communication. Transport disruptions in Jammu Traffic was suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways, while dozens of hill roads were blocked or washed away. Many trains to and from Jammu were cancelled.