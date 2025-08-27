Home / India News / Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

IMD forecasts light rain and cloudy skies in Delhi as AQI stays satisfactory, while heavy rains in Jammu-Kashmir trigger flash floods, landslides, and widespread transport disruptions

Jammu Rains, Rains
In contrast to Delhi’s light rain, Jammu and Kashmir was lashed by relentless heavy showers. (Photo:PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain or thundershowers at a few places, and moderate rain at isolated places during the night or early hours. No weather alert has been issued for the day.
 
The IMD predicted light rainfall or drizzle at isolated places in Delhi (Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, IGNOU, Deramandi), and parts of NCR including Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. Some areas of Haryana such as Nuh and Hodal are also likely to receive rain.
 

Weekly forecast until September 1

 
The IMD said similar conditions, generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain and thundershowers at a few places, with moderate rain at isolated places during the night or early hours, will persist across Delhi till September 1. 
 

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory

 
Despite the wet spell, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 55 on August 26. In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 30, Noida 38, Greater Noida 56, and Ghaziabad 44.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI as follows:
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
 

Jammu-Kashmir battered by rains

 
In contrast to Delhi’s light rain, Jammu and Kashmir was lashed by relentless heavy showers on Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of devastation.
 
At least 13 people were killed, including nine pilgrims struck by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route. Rivers overflowed, flattening everything in their path, while boulders, trees and rocks hurtled down slopes across the Jammu region.
 
The rains caused flash floods, landslides, and severe infrastructure damage across the Union Territory. Several bridges collapsed, while mobile towers and electricity poles snapped, leading to a telecom blackout that cut off millions of people from communication. 
 

Transport disruptions in Jammu

 
Traffic was suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways, while dozens of hill roads were blocked or washed away. Many trains to and from Jammu were cancelled.
 
On Tuesday, Northern Railways cancelled 22 trains for Wednesday, halting at or departing from Jammu and Katra stations, and short-terminated 27 others in the division due to heavy rains. Of the 22 cancelled, nine trains were from Katra, the base camp of the Vaishno Devi shrine, and one from Jammu. The rest were scheduled to arrive at Katra, Jammu, and Udhampur stations, reported PTI.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand CM announces ₹5 lakh aid for flash flood victims in state

Himachal rain damage: Death toll rises to 310, losses cross ₹2,450 crore

Rain mayhem in J&K: 13 dead, including 9 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Healthy push: McDonald's, Bollywood, cricket fuel wellness craze in India

Hindu Rashtra not exclusionary concept, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Topics :Delhi weatherIMD weather forecastheavy rainslandslideVishnodevi landslideFloodsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story