Delhi-NCR may see some showers; schools shut in Himachal amid heavy rain

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience light to very light rainfall today evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecast to remain moderate, with the maximum likely to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 26 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 26.1 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average and the lowest so far this season.

The IMD’s daily bulletin indicates that a few spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers are expected at many places, with isolated locations possibly witnessing light rain in the afternoon and evening. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 80 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’ Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 98 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 51 and 100 is considered 'satisfactory', while levels below 50 are ‘good’. Rivers cross danger mark in UP In Uttar Pradesh, the Saryu River in Ayodhya breached the danger mark on Wednesday following heavy rainfall, as reported by ANI. ALSO READ: Explained: Flash floods, cloudbursts and how they trigger deadly disasters In Varanasi, the Ganga River rose significantly due to persistent downpours, flooding several residential areas and causing serious inconvenience to residents.