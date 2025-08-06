No claims, objections by parties to draft electoral rolls in Bihar: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday that zero claims or objections had been filed by political parties since the publication of the draft electoral rolls in Bihar on August 1, up until 6th August (9 AM).

However, there are 3,659 claims and objections received directly from the electors with respect to the draft roll, said the ECI in a daily bulletin on the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral roll (SIR) in Bihar.

Forms received from New electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 19,186.

As per the rules, the claims & objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/ Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days. As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of a large number of voters. They have been protesting in the Parliament, demanding a discussion over the Bihar SIR, since the start of this year's Monsoon Session.

ALSO READ: Congress postpones protest against alleged electoral fraud to August 8 On Friday, ECI released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, following the completion of the Enumeration Phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025. It said the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that "no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason". The poll panel said that l.60 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by District Presidents of 12 political parties actively participated in the process on the ground. ALSO READ: Bihar draft electoral roll: No demands yet to add or drop names, says EC The commission enabled electors to verify their names through the official link using their EPIC numbers. They were also allowed to file claims and objections for inclusion or deletion of names through the same portal.